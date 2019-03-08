Louth GAA
LIST | Louth GAA clubs receive details of 2019 transfers, successful and refused
Louth GAA clubs receive details of 2019 transfers, successful and refused.
ADULT TRANSFERS
Eamon O Ceallachain (Ardee, St. Mary’s to Stabannon Parnells, no objection)
Andrew Bingham (Ardee, St. Mary’s to John Mitchel’s, sanctioned)
Stephen Bingham (Ardee, St. Mary’s to John Mitchel’s, sanctioned)
Taylor Diamond (Ardee, St. Mary’s to John Mitchel’s, no objection)
Evan Farrell (Ardee, St. Mary’s to John Mitchel’s, no objection)
Niall Carroll (Ardee, St. Mary’s to John Mitchel’s, no objection)
Shawn Dowdall (Ardee, St. Mary’s to John Mitchel’s, no objection)
Conor Lynch (Ardee, St. Mary’s to Sean McDermott’s, no objection)
Caolan Dines (Roche Emmets to Sean O’Mahony’s, no objection)
Danny O’Brien (St. Joseph’s to Sean O’Mahony’s, sanctioned)
Conor Coleman (Kilkerley Emmets to Dundalk Gaels, no objection)
Darren James Meehan (Kilkerley Emmets to Dundalk Gaels, sanctioned)
Emmet Savage (Young Irelands to Kilkerley Emmets, no objection)
Rian Larkin (Young Irelands to Dowdallshill, no objection)
Ryan Martin (Young Irelands to Dowdallshill, no objection)
Stephen Murray (Geraldines to Dowdallshill, no objection)
Conor Kerrigan (Dowdallshill to St. Mochta’s, no objection)
Marcus Callan (Young Irelands to Dowdallshill, no objection)
Liam Cumiskey (St. Kevin’s to St. Joseph’s, no objection)
Evan Doheny (St. Kevin’s to Sean McDermott’s, no objection)
John King (Lannléire to St. Kevin’s, no objection)
Ruairi Mac Aodha (Cooley Kickhams to Stabannon Parnells, no objection)
Sean O Eithin (St. Patrick’s to Cuchulainn Gaels, no objection)
Stephen Hevey (Newtown Blues to Lannléire, no objection)
Martin Rice (Newtown Blues to Wolfe Tones, no objection)
Ronan Browne (St. Fechin’s to Newtown Blues, no objection)
Evan Morgan (St. Fechin’s to Glyde Rangers, no objection)
Diarmuid O Muiri (St. Mochta’s to Annaghminnon Rovers, no objection)
Scott Byrne (Wolfe Tones to O’Raghallaigh’s, sanctioned)
Conor Murtagh (St. Nicholas to Wolfe Tones, sanctioned)
Kevin Mullen (Dundalk Gaels to Na Piarsaigh, no objection)
Mark Byrne (St. Bride’s to Sean O’Mahony’s, no objection)
Caomh O Coirc (Dowdallshill to St. Bride’s, no objection)
Dillon Curran (Sean O’Mahony’s to Dowdallshill, no objection)
Paudie Murray (Geraldines to Dowdallshill, no objection)
Seamus Cooney (Clan na Gael to Sean O’Mahony’s, no objection)
Anthony Reilly (Newtown Blues to Mattock Rangers, no objection)
Deiric O Ciaran (Newtown Blues to St. Nicholas, no objection)
Nathan Murray (Oliver Plunkett’s to St. Nicholas, no objection)
Gary Connolly (St. Mochta’s to O’Connell’s, no objection)
Keith Durnin (Hunterstown Rovers to John Mitchel’s, no objection)
ADULT REFUSED
John Bingham (Ardee, St. Mary’s to John Mitchel’s)
Stiofan O Ciotail (St. Bride’s to Sean O’Mahony’s)
Ciarán Gallagher (St. Joseph’s to O’Connell’s
JUVENILE
Peter Tenanty (Ardee, St. Mary’s to John Mitchel’s, no objection)
Daithi O Conaill (St. Kevin’s to Geraldines, no objection)
Evan Liu (St. Patrick’s to Cooley Kickhams, refused)
Donal O Muiri (Glyde Rangers to St. Mochta’s, no objection)
James Carroll O’Connor (Sean O’Mahony’s to St. Patrick’s, no objection)
Senen O Cearuil (St. Bride’s to Geraldines, no objection)
James Woods (St. Joseph’s to Sean O’Mahony’s, no objection)
