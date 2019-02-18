MULLEN SHIELD GROUP D | Stabannon strike late to defeat Westerns as Mals hold on against Mitchel's

Kevin Mullen Shield

Stabannon Parnells 2-12 Westerns 2-10

Stabannon Parnells fought back in the final quarter to secure victory over Westerns in Group D of the Kevin Mullen Shield on Saturday evening.

A Peter Shields goal had the Reaghstown side 1-5 to 0-6 ahead at the break and they added a second through Liam Hoey.

Stabannon fought back in the closing stages with goals from David Cluskey and Barry Sweeney to claim the win.

Stabannon Parnells: Anthony Briscoe; Niall Clinton, Seán Halpenny, Alan Lynch; Fintain Martin, Niall Cluskey, Thomas Campbell; Brendan O’Kane, Colm Giggins (0-2); Barry Sweeney (1-0), Aonghus Giggins (0-3), Shane Sweeney (0-1); Robbie Callaghan (0-2), Wayne Lynch, David Cluskey (1-4)

Sub: Patrick Bell

Westerns: Johnny Brennan; Andy Murray, Dylan Ogle, Colin Martin; Seán McGuinness, Ciarán Scriven, Finn Duffy; Anthony Durnin (0-2), Stephen Boylan (0-1); Liam Hoey (1-1), Conor Kerr, Jack Ogle (0-1); Ciarán Campbell (0-4), Peter Shields (1-0), Patrick Kerley (0-1)

Sub: PJ Marron

John Mitchel's 1-12 Naomh Malachi 2-10

Naomh Malachi held on for victory way to John Mitchel's in Group D on Sunday morning with goals from Colin Hoey and Jack Kirwan making the difference.

Colin Hoey hit the first goal as Naomh Malachi led 1-6 to 0-5 at half-time, with Jack Kirwan then adding the second. Robert Coyle hit the net for Mitchel’s, but they were unable to complete the comeback as the Mals held out.

John Mitchel’s: David Anderson; Gareth Finnegan, Niall Carroll, Anthony Coyle; Alan Mackin, Aaron Kane, Mikey Nulty; James Clarke, Emmet Farrell; Kevin Gallagher, Trevor Matthews, Barry Kirk; Taylor Diamond, Robert Coyle, Stephen Bingham

Subs: Brian Coyle, Brendan McMahon

Naomh Malachi: Christopher McCaughley; David Begley, David Rogers, Emmet Mullen; Conor Begley, Conor Gonnelly, Jamie Kelly (0-1); Jack Kirwan (1-0), Pádraig Moley; Paul Gogarty, Donal Begley, Shane Rogers (0-2); Colin Hoey (1-0), Pierce Caherty (0-1), Colin Rooney (0-6)

Subs: Mark Meegan, Ronan McElroy, Ciarán Hughes, Peter McShane, Liam McCann