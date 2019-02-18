MULLEN SHIELD GROUP C | Tones pip Nicks in Drogheda derby thanks to McCormack's goal

Kevin Mullen Shield Group C

Wolfe Tones 1-6 St. Nicholas 0-6

Wolfe Tones came out on top in this Drogheda derby with a goal from substitute Jamie McCormack proving the difference at Jimmy Pentony Park in Group C.

The teams were level at three points apiece when the half time whistle sounded and it remained close until McCormack struck the only goal.

Wolfe Tones: Paddy Healy; Kevin Collier, Mark Healy, Adam Gartland; Sam Kelly, Graham Fanning, Cathal Bergin; John Kelly (0-1), Dean Haggins; Ryan McGrath (0-2), Niall Smith, Darren Weldon; Marc Lugoye, Patrick Fanning, Chris Cudden (0-1)

Subs: Jamie McCormack (1-1), Gareth Cooney (0-1), Danny Ryan

St. Nicholas: Alex Reilly; Seán Savage, Brian Carter, Ciarán Branigan; Alex Finnegan, Darren Thornton, Ciarán O’Brien; Sam Reilly (0-1), Declan Heeney; Philip Kirwan (0-2), Jason O’Boyle, Nathan Murray; Dean Smith, Paddy Murtagh (0-2), Evan Byrne

Subs: Stephen Hodgins (0-1), Seán Hoey, Jack Downey, John Carter, Lorcan Downey