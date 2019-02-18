MULLEN SHIELD GROUP B | Lynch's braces guides Glen Emmets over Roche, while Naps prove too strong for Lannléire

Kevin Mullen Shield Group B

Roche Emmets 1-10 Glen Emmets 2-15

Glen Emmets came out on top against Roche Emmets in Group B of the Kevin Mullen Shield with two goals from Keith Lynch proving crucial.

At half-time, the Tullyallen side were leading by 2-8 to 0-3 with Shane Byrne accounting for all of the Roche scores.

Roche were unable to get back into the game in the second half as their goal from Eugene Murray came too late to make any real difference.

Roche Emmets: Jamie O’Hare, Niall McArdle, David O’Connell, Seán Murphy, Mark Murphy, Dermot Carthy, Liam Carthy (0-2), Declan Wiseman, Harry O’Connell, Eugene Murray (1-1), Gerard Browne, Cathal Byrne, Evin Quigley, Glen Stewart, Liam Dawe, Shane Byrne (0-6), Paul Carroll, Adam McKay (0-1)

Glen Emmets: Conor Kelly; Evan English, Tom Grimes, Keith Boylan; Evan Lynch, Stephen Boylan (0-1), Jamie Farnan; Seán Byrne, Mark Garvey (0-1); Kealan O’Neill (0-2), Jamie Gilkes, James Butler (0-5), Andrew Mooney (0-1), Ronan Grufferty (0-4), Keith Lynch (2-1)



Subs: L McCarthy, R Byrne, S Kenny, G Healy, M Noone

Na Piarsaigh 3-7 Lannléire 0-9

David Egan, David Boyle and Eamonn McAuley were the goalscorers in Na Piarsaigh’s win over Lannléire.

They led 1-3 to five points at the turnaround with Paul Callan providing resistance for the Dunleer men.

Na Piarsaigh: Donal Greene; David Yore, Shane Roddy, Fergal Mulholland; Conall Shields, Ronan McCartney, Joe Woods; Jarlath Lyons, John Garvey; Eamonn McAuley, Michael Woods, Ciarán Murphy; Robert Murphy, David Egan, David Boyle

Subs: Barry Teather, Robbie O’Hanlon, Mark O’Hare, Darragh Jackson, Tommy Muckian

Lannléire: Liam Callan; Thomas Doyle, Jason Torris, Caoimhín Maher; Ciaran Dunne, Briain McGuinness, Ian Mulroy; Shane Kennedy, Pierce Hawkins (0-2); Laurence McEntee (0-1), Paul Callan (0-5), Donal Clare; Niall Lennon, Bob Murphy (0-1), Alan Murphy

Subs: Mark Dunne, Jimmy Kearney, Alan Kealy, James Torris, Cathal Grimes