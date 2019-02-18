Gerard Carroll wins Winter Series sponsored by Tiernans Centra Blackrock at Dundalk Golf Club

The Winter Series sponsored by Tiernans Centra Blackrock continued on Sunday with a singles stableford over 14 holes and it was won by nine handicapper Gerard Carroll who shot an excellent 34pts.

That gave him a one point winning margin as Michael Browne (22) finished with 33pts while Adrian Kenny (19) was a point further back on 33pts.

Three players finished on 31pts with Clem Walshe (4) taking fourth place on countback from Anthony McGuinness (19) who edged out Fergal McKenna (17) while the seventh and final prize went to David Brennan (14) who shot 30pts after covering the final nine holes in 20pts.

Walshe, who was the 2018 Golfer of the Year, has emerged from his winter hibernation in flying form and last week he was just edged out on countback in the second outing of the 2019 Hilary series at Seapoint Golf Club. On a cold and blustery day, on a course playing to its full length, Walshe shot a 74 and was pipped for victory by Royal Dublin’s Kevin Knightly (3) who eagled the par five 18th to pip the Dundalk player on countback.

This is a big year for Eoin Murphy as he moves into senior elite ranks and the plus one handicapper will take a lot of heart from his 73 at the Hilary outing which was enough to claim the gross prize.

Caolan Rafferty’s preparations for the upcoming season continues in South Africa over the next fortnight when he takes part in South African Amateur Championship at King David Mowbray Golf Club and the South African Amateur Strokeplay at De Zalze Golf Club. Rafferty is one of nine players on a GUI panel taking part in both events.

