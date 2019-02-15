Perth Power: Continuity crucial to Dundalk FC's hopes of 2019 dominance, says Dane Massey

It’s business as usual at Oriel Park, according to left-back Dane Massey, who says the continuity created by the appointment of Vinny Perth has been important for the players as they prepare for this weekend’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division kick-off.

The 30-year-old also alluded to the “breath of fresh air” that gentleman John Gill has brought to the dressing room this season, with the squad’s focus unaffected by the shock winter departure of Stephen Kenny.

Massey was Kenny’s lucky seventh signing back in December 2012 and it was somewhat fitting that it was he, the most loyal of servants, who struck the crucial opening goal in Saturday’s President’s Cup encounter with Cork City, as life under Perth began with silverware.

Despite the trophy that went with it, Massey admitted that it was still only a pre-season fixture. Yet he stressed the importance of a winning mentality, as players fight for places. The fact that it came against the closest rivals in his time at the club also provides a possible psychological edge.

A glorified friendly, perhaps, but Dane was clear.

“You want to put a stamp on it,” he said. “Cork are our closest rivals and they have been over the last few years. It’s important, too, going into the season that you get into the habit of winning. It will do the new players the world of good confidence-wise, coming into the squad and learning what it’s about. When you’re in our squad it’s not easy – if you have a bad game you’re out of the team, so it’s up to you to keep your place when you have it.”

Dundalk have signed shrewdly in the off-season, with big things expected of midfielders Seán Murray and Jordan Flores in particular, while winger Daniel Kelly is backed to continue his progression now in a full-time set-up. The midweek exit of Lithuanian international Karolis Chvedukas leaves room in arrivals, with the search continuing ahead of Friday week’s transfer deadline.

New faces bring freshness, and Massey once again pointed to the competition in the squad, where he has Dean Jarvis to contend with for the left-back slot.

“The new signings have been really good,” the Knocklyon native said. “It’s refreshing to see the hunger that they have to come in and do well. It’s keeping other players on their toes, with competition throughout the squad rife. If you’re lucky enough to get picked in the starting 11 it’s up to you to hold onto the jersey.

“Myself and Dean get on really well. Dean is a top left-back; he’s pushing me and I’m sure I’m pushing him too. Fortunately, I have the jersey at the minute, but I know if my levels drop then Dean will be straight in and it will be a while before I get back in.

“But it’s not just at left-full – there is competition all over the park. I think that’s what drove us on last year. There was competition for every position, and I think the levels we reached last year was sheerly down to the competition throughout the squad.”

Massey knows Perth better than most, and as Dundalk come under starter’s orders the spotlight will focus firmly on Kenny’s successor, in a new-look management team which includes fans’ favourite Gill who has returned to Oriel Park after a 10-year absence.

“No, not really,” Dane said, asked if it was quite different with Perth now having stepped up from his previous role as assistant manager.

“Vinny has been excellent. John has come in and Ruaidhrí Higgins is there. There is a certain amount of continuity, which is fantastic. The players know what Vinny is about, which is important. There haven’t really been any major changes – it has just carried on, to be honest.

“John is a gentleman. He has come in and he has said his ideas to the players. He has been a breath of fresh air. It’s a new voice in the changing room, which can only be good.”

The first real test of the new regime came at Turner’s Cross on Saturday and the first half performance in particular could not have been any more impressive. Dundalk meant business. Their display was a clear sign of intent, on and off the pitch.

“It was a tough game,” Massey said. “You’re never going to get an easy game down in Turner’s Cross. John Caulfield has got an impressive squad together again this year – he has signed strong players. We knew what was expected. Cork are a physical team; they’re very direct and they get stuck into you. It was great to get the win, but look, at the end of the day it’s still pre-season – it’s only the President’s Cup.”

Dundalk’s preparations for the league have gone smoothly over the past number of weeks, with a five-day training camp in Spain proving very beneficial.

“Pre-season has been fantastic,” Massey said. “We had a great week in Spain. We played two games, which was great – we could have been training at home in the snow, but we were fortunate enough to be over in Spain and in the two games we learned a lot.

“The new lads knew from that what we were about, how we play and how we like to do things around the club. But more importantly, it was more of a gelling week, getting to know the new lads. It went really well. I think you could see our fitness levels on Saturday night in Cork; we were at it and we are eager to get going now.”

In the back of their minds, Massey and his team-mates will remember last year’s Premier Division opener where they drew 0-0 with Bray Wanderers at Oriel Park, where they were widely expected to win with ease against a side who ultimately finished bottom of the pile. But this time around, it’s different, the defender says.

“Last year was a different story altogether – we had the snow and we had four or five players out with the flu,” Massey recalled. “We had kind of a shaky start, we had three draws out of the first five games. Then we go on and we break all records.

“I think, overall, it’s important to get a good start, but at the same time it’s not the end of the world. It’s a long season. Everybody is looking forward to getting going now and the games will come thick and fast.

“It’s a tough opening game. Liam Buckley has gone to Sligo and he has signed well. They had a good squad from last year. He has won a league with St. Pat’s not long ago so he’s a good manager. He knows what it’s about and he knows what he has to do to get to that level again.

“I’m sure he is assembling a squad that will be up in the top half of the table, so it is a tough game to start off. But we’re at home and we’re confident going into it off the back of the Cork game. We’re looking forward to it.”