Dundalk FC team named for FAI Cup final

Patrick Hoban starts up front for Dundalk FC in today's Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup final against Cork City.

There were some doubts earlier in the week over whether the striker would recover from his ankle injury in time, though those fears have now been put to bed.

The other injury worry, Robbie Benson, also lines out, alongside Chris Shields in midfield, while John Mountney gets his first FAI Cup final start, having come off the bench in each of the past three seasons.

Stephen O'Donnell's fails to make the matchday 18 with Brian Gartland captaining the side instead.

Dundalk FC: Gary Rogers; Seán Gannon, Brian Gartland, Seán Hoare, Dane Massey; Chris Shields, Robbie Benson; John Mountney, Patrick McEleney, Michael Duffy; Patrick Hoban

Subs: Gabriel Sava (gk), Daniel Cleary, Dean Jarvis, Jamie McGrath, Dylan Connolly, Ronan Murray, Georgie Kelly

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Alan Bennett, Seán McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Gearóid Morrissey, Conor McCormack, Garry Buckley; Jimmy Keohane, Karl Sheppard, Kieran Sadlier

Subs: Peter Cherrie (gk), Aaron Barry, Damien Delaney, Cian Murphy, Barry McNamee, Rónán Coughlan, Graham Cummins

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin)