Danny Kerr's Local Abbie claimed a dramatic success at Dundalk Stadium on Saturday night

Danny Kerr must have thought his chances of taking last Saturday night’s final of the Clive Richardson & Keystone Lintels Dual Distance at Dundalk Stadium were gone when his Local Abbie was last to leave the traps.

Abbie’s troubles didn’t end at that. Having made up some of the lost ground, she then took a bump at the opening bend and was shuffled back.

In the meantime, Inslips Taz, running for Togher mates, Thomas Butterly and Michael Doyle, was making the best of his way home, clear of Homeless Darkie going into the back straight.

But the race then took a sudden transformation. Taking an inside line, Inslips Taz came down at the second-last bend, causing Homeless Darkie to lose his footing. This opened the door for Local Abbie, who at one stage had trailed the leader by eight lengths.

The Kerr runner got to the front, and after leading in, held on to score by one-and-a-half lengths from Homeless Darkie with Rockcliffe Alfie filling third place. The luckless Inslips Taz trailed the field.

The final was the feature on a 10-race meeting for Tyrone GAA club, Stewartstown Harps, and carried a first prize of €750.

Trap six was the one to be on in Friday night’s second round heats of the friends of Dundalk Stadium, 525. There were four races listed and three of them went to runners in the stripes.

One of them, Deja Drama, provided Dennis Farrelly with a welcome change of fortune. The daughter of Laughill Blake had been out of the winners’ enclosure for a while, and for much of the race looked as though her winless run was going to continue.

But having got into a head-to-head with Mystical Tom, Deja Drama did enough to score in a photo-finish with the minimum distance to spare.

The other trap six winners, Express Finish and This One Time, represented Tyrone connections, as did the fourth heat winner, Some Gear Boy.

The semi-finals take place this Friday night, with the decider scheduled for a week later.