Wins for Blues, Máirtín's, Cooley and Pat's as Louth U21 Championship gets underway

Newtown Blues got their U21 Championship defence off to an emphatic start on Friday night, defeating the Naomh Fionnbarra/Lannléire, 5-14 to 1-1. Blues had many of their SFC winners on show.

Beaten finalists 12 months ago, Mattock/Hunterstown/Glen Emmets defeated a star-studded Ardee, St. Mary’s outfit, 2-9 to 1-9, in Collon. Most impressive about the combination’s victory was their progression minus the influential Aaron O’Brien.

Naomh Máirtín fielded a strong line-up and they accounted for Dundalk Gaels, 5-20 to 1-4, while St. Fechin’s handed Oliver Plunkett’s a drubbing, 4-10 to 1-2.

Joseph Quinn (1-3), Michael Carron (1-0), Thomas McGuinness (1-1) and Cian McDonald (1-0) were the goalscorers for Cooley Kickhams in their 4-9 to 2-7 win away to Geraldines.

St. Patrick’s booked a second round tie with St. Bride’s by winning away to Kilkerley Emmets, 3-13 to 0-9.

Na Piarsaigh/Sean O’Mahony’s/Dowdallshill were handed a walkover by O’Connell’s/Stabannon/John Mitchel’s.