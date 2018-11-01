Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst named in Ireland squad for Elite World Championships

Dundalk boxer Amy Broadhurst has been included in the Ireland squad for this month’s Female Elite World Championships in India.

Staged in New Delhi, the southpaw will compete in the 64kg division for the event which takes place between November 15-24.

Broadhurst is currently on a 10 day training camp with the squad in Germany as she bids to cap off what has been a medal-laden season, following her gold medal at the U22 European Championships in Romania and success in several national outings