Derek Murdock's late birdie earned him the House Committee Cup at Dundalk Golf Club on Sunday

A birdie on the last hole clinched the House Committee Cup for 11 handicapper Derek Murdock on a beautiful day at Dundalk last Sunday.

Oliver McGinnity, who was in the first group that teed off at 7:15am, had set the early clubhouse with a four under par 68 and was subsequently joined by Tom Clarke (17) and Michael Coburn (9).

McGinnity was well finished when Murdock began his round just before noon and he began the chase earnestly as took full advantage of the excellent conditions down the front nine which he covered in four under par after back to back birdies at the fifth and sixth and pars at the second, fourth and seventh.

He played to his handicap on the first three holes of the back nine, but then dropped shots on the 13th and 14th where he didn’t have shots and ended up bogeying the holes to slip back to two under with four to play.

With the wind at this back he parred the 15th to get back to three under and he was still on the number when he teed off on the last hole. But he managed to get the birdie he needed to leapfrog over the trio on 68 and claim the House Committee Cup with an excellent five-under par 67.

Coburn took Category 1, Clarke won Category 2 and McGinnity was the Category 3 winner while the evergreen Peter Rogers shot the day’s best gross score of 74.

Eoin Murphy went very close to keeping the Irish Varsities title in Dundalk at Rosapenna when he was pipped for the title by one shot by James McVicker of Ulster University.

Playing for DkIT, Murphy jumped eight places in the final round after shooting a superb four under par 67 that included six birdies. He was holding the clubhouse lead when McVicker sank a 10 foot par putt on the last to pip him for the title which was won last year by his Dundalk team-mate Caolan Rafferty.

After opening the competition with a two over par 73, Murphy shot 78 in the second round after opening dropping five shots over the first three holes and then another five shots over the first three holes of the back nine.

In addition to his second place finish, Murphy was also tied first for most birdies (13) and the best Par Five average (4.33).

Josh Mackin was also in action In Rosapenna and the DKIT student shot rounds of 75, 75 and 78 to finish 11th.

The annual Captain’s Dinner will take place in the Clubhouse on November 16. Further information will be posted shortly in the Men’s Locker Room.

Sunday, October 28 - House Committee Cup: Overall: Derek Murdock (11) 67. Category 1 (0-11): Michael Coburn (9) 68, Carl Stewart (7) 69. Category 2 (13-17): Tom Clarke (17) 68, Shane Thornton (14) 69. Category 3 (18+): Oliver McGinnity (20) 68, Colm Garvey (20) 71. Best Gross: Peter Rogers (4) 74. CSS: Non-Qualifying.