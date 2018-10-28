Connor's late header earns Bellurgan progression from Tully Cup cracker with Square

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup round four

Square United 2-3 Bellurgan United

Bellurgan United qualified for the quarter-finals of the Tully Cup courtesy of a narrow win over Square United in Ardee on Sunday afternoon.

Having overcome a tricky opening, where Square got on top, striker Seán Maguire put Bellurgan in front, finishing confidently from Shane O’Brien’s accurate cross.

That was how it remained at half-time and the game continued to ebb and flow before Ciarán Sheelan doubled United’s lead at the end of a sweeping move, involving upwards on 15 passes. O’Brien - with his second assist of the outing - was the provider.

But Square came with a stirring burst, scoring twice in as many minutes to level an absorbing tie.

Robbie Leavy halved the deficit with a header before Aaron Kerley shot past Robbie Arthur from the spot after the referee deemed Alan Connor to have fouled in the penalty area.

Jason McConville’s men - seeking to reach the decider for the fourth time in five seasons - recovered their composure, though, and, two minutes from time, Seán Mathews put in a wonderful corner-kick delivery which Connor met firmly, heading the winner past Evan Farrell.

Square United: Evan Farrell; Evan Farrell, Paudy Clarke, Eamonn Callaghan, Fergal Diamond, Stefan Halpenny, James Clarke, Jonny Sheridan, Barry McCoy, Kian Moran, Eddie Bourke, Aaron Kerley

Subs: Trevor Matthews, Mark Quinn, Donal Rahill, Robbie Leavy, Killian Murray

Bellurgan United: Robert Arthur; Mark Murphy, Owen Traynor, Alan Connor, Seán Mathews; Shane O’Brien, Simon O’Shaughnessy, Stephen Finnegan, Tadhg O’Connor; Ciarán Sheelan, Seán Maguire

Subs: Cian McDonald, Aaron Farnon