SSE Airtricity League Premier Division
Dundalk FC's title crowning game to be shown live on TV
Dundalk FC players celebrate the draw against St. Patrick's Athletic which guaranteed them the league title. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Dundalk FC's crowning as league champions will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two on Friday night.
The Lilywhites face Sligo Rovers in their final home match of the season.
Following the match, they will be presented with the Premier Division trophy for the fourth time in five seasons.
Kick-off remains at 7:45pm.
#DundalkFC’s @SSEAirtricityLg game against @sligorovers at Oriel Park has been chosen for live TV coverage.@RTE2 will screen the fixture on Friday, 19 October. Kick-off at 19.45 #DFCvSRFC #CmonTheTown pic.twitter.com/f0dcIIwctO— Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) October 15, 2018
