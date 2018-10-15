SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk FC's title crowning game to be shown live on TV

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Dundalk FC's title crowning game to be shown live on TV

Dundalk FC players celebrate the draw against St. Patrick's Athletic which guaranteed them the league title. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Dundalk FC's crowning as league champions will be broadcast live on RTÉ Two on Friday night.

The Lilywhites face Sligo Rovers in their final home match of the season. 

Following the match, they will be presented with the Premier Division trophy for the fourth time in five seasons.

Kick-off remains at 7:45pm.