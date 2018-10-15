Noel Reid claims the honours in Sunday's Singles Stableford at Dundalk Golf Club

Noel Reid (13) took full advantage of perfect weather conditions to win Sunday’s Singles Stableford competition with his 21pts down the back nine enough to pip David Murden (9) on countback after both carded rounds of 39pts.

Reid got off to the perfect start with a birdie three for four points on the first hole and although he only picked up one point from the two par fives he managed to cover the front nine in 18pts.

Three consecutive pars at the 11th, 12th and 13th yielded eight points and he also managed to pick up another eight points as he parred the final three holes on his way to a back nine return of 21pts and signed for an overall score of 39pts.

Murden had the consolation of taking Cateogry 1 from Damien Garland (7) who shot 38pts while Paddy Duffy (13) took Category 2 with 36pts despite playing with an ice cold putter. Aaron Waite (13) finished second in Category 2 with 35pts.

Colm Garvey (20) shot 36pts to take Category 3 by one point from Seán Quigley while Sean Hession (4) returned the best gross and Rory Henry (23) was the Juvenile prize winner.

Saturday’s inclement weather caused the postponement of the annual Adult and Child competition. The existing timesheet stands for this Saturday.

Sunday, October 14 - Singles Stableford – Overall: Noel Reid (13) 39/21pts. Category 1 (0-12): David Murden (9) 39pts, Damien Garland (7) 38pts. Category 2 (13-17): Patrick Duffy (13) 36pts, Aaron Waite (13) 35pts. Category 3 (18+): Colm Garvey (20) 36pts, Seán Quigley (18) 35pts. Gross: Shane Hession (4) 31/18pts. Juvenile: Rory Henry (23) 30pts. CSS: Non-Qualifying.