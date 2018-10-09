Local kennels helped themselves to 10 winners at Dundalk Stadium over the weekend

It was a good weekend for owners from around these parts at Dundalk Stadium last weekend. Eighteen races were down for decision over the two nights, and as many as 10 went to runners who’d been taken on only a short journey to get to the track.

Pride of place must go to Michael Kelly. The Clogherhead trainer had three representatives and won with them all. Colm Farrelly won with two of his home-breds, and there was also a brace for Laurence Jones’ Carrickmacross kennel.

The win on Friday night for Kelly’s Spin Drift was the Makeshift dog’s second on the bounce. He won over the 525 a week earlier, and this time was up to the 550. The extra yardage was to his liking as he stayed on well in his half-length defeat of the gambled on Verrazano.

Kelly bookended the meeting, with the youngster Boulevard Mist getting off the mark in only her second outing in the concluding contest over the 400. The Drogheda-owned March ’17 whelping made up over four lengths on the fast-starting Black Padge to win in 21.55.

Arguably the most eye-catching of the three Kelly winners was Beretta Will. Off the track for almost a year having made a hugely impressive debut, this lad spreadeagled a good field on Saturday night, winning by eight lengths in 21.42.

The Farrelly double on the same night was kicked off by Lexington Lad in emphatic fashion, the tidily-built winning by eight lengths, and was completed in the following race when Painted Paws opened his career account in a 360.

Laurence Jones won a 360 with Tontos Choice on Friday night, and 24 hours later saw his Ah Go On record the weekend’s fastest time for the 400.

The latter, having only his eighth race, was away very fast from the wide outside, and had the race in safe keeping before rounding the turn. He went on to win by almost six lengths, recording an excellent 21.34.

Dundalk brothers, Paddy and Philip Kerr, won with Quay Flyer on Friday night, and then on the following night, another of their brothers, Danny, saw his Local Abbie shrug off several challengers before getting home a 525 winner in 28.95.

Furiously Fast may never live up to her name, but she can win races, and her sprint win was welcomed by her Dundalk owner, Niall Delaney.