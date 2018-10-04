Four former Dundalk FC players named in Republic of Ireland squad for upcoming Nations League games

Former Dundalk FC players Shaun Williams, Daryl Horgan, Seán Maguire and Richie Towell have all been named in the Republic of Ireland senior squad for the upcoming Nations League clashes with Denmark and Wales.

Williams and Horgan were both involved in September's defeat to Wales, while Towell, who scored for Rotherham United at the weekend, has been called up for the first time.

Dubliner Towell is on-loan at the Millers from Brighton & Hove Albion having helped the Yorkshire side into the Championship last season.

The matches take place at the Aviva Stadium on October 13 and 16.

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Colin Doyle (Hearts), Seán McDermott (Kristiansund BK)

Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciarán Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Cardiff City)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Harry Arter (Cardiff City), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Richie Towell (Rotherham United)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Graham Burke, Callum Robinson, Seán Maguire (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth)