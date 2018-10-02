Louth GAA hope to be into new stadium for June 2020 as land-purchase costs revealed

Louth GAA have targeted June 2020 for the opening of their proposed new 12,000 capacity stadium in Dundalk, The Democrat has learned.

The County Board gave their unanimous backing to the development of a 12-acre site off the Inner Relief Road last month, at a cost of approximately €6-8 million - a figure which they accept could rise.

The Democrat can also reveal that nine of the plot’s acres were purchased from Louth County Council at a cost of €400,000, a figure which is expected to be confirmed at tonight’s Council meeting in the County Hall.

The grounds selection committee, headed by County Board treasurer Aidan Berrill and Peter Fitzpatrick TD, have come to a 999-year lease agreement with DkIT on the remaining three acres. This will allow the college full use of the facility for GAA matches and further strengthens their relationship with Louth GAA.

Planning work is continuing ahead of a meeting with Croke Park’s National Finance Committee, where county officers are expected to hear how much the GAA are willing to provide for the stadium build.

And, speaking to The Democrat, Deputy Fitzpatrick said that he was hopeful of the special committee, which also includes David Rogers, Frank Lynch, Dermot Agnew and Danny Culligan, being kept in place to oversee the project’s completion.

“We’ve done a lot of work and I think it’s important that the committee is kept involved,” he said.

“We have set an ambitious, if achievable target on a stadium which is decade’s overdue.

“It’s important not to stay static because if Louth ever want to be a force they need their own stadium.”