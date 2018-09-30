Colin Roche was an impressive winner of Sunday's Singles Stableford at Dundalk Golf Club

Colin Roche (7) was an impressive winner of Sunday’s Singles Stableford competition with a score of 44pts.

Roche’s round saw him cover the front nine in 23pts as he birdied the two par fives and had six pars on his way to the turn.

His back nine was also impressive as he got off to a flyer with birdies on the 10th, 11th and 12th and he had four more pars on his way to 21pts for the inward nine and that overall total of 44pts.

Roche scored on every hole and actually went around in 71 strokes, which is a gross score of one under par.

Shane McGuinness (14), who is having a tremendous year, shot the second best score on the day with 42pts and that was enough to give him Category 2. David Murden (9) took Category 1 on countback after shooting 37pts while Anthony McCrave (22) with 38pts was the Category 3 winner.

Christy Ward (7) won last Wednesday’s Open Singles Stableford with a fine score of 41pts which was two better than the in-form Eddie Rogers (3) who followed up his win in the Knights of Malta Cup with a super score of 39pts to take Category 1. His gross score of 36pts was also the best on the day.

Sunday, September 30 – Singles Stableford – Overall: Colin Roche (7) 44pts. Category 1 (0-11): David Murden (9) 37/17pts, Trevor Giff (10) 37pts. Category 2 (12-17): Shane McGuinness (14) 42pts, M.J. Gallagher (13) 41pts. Category 3 (18+): Anthony McCrave (22) 38pts, Dessie Corbett (21) 35pts. CSS: 72/36pts.

Wednesday, September 26 - Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Christy Ward (7) 41pts. Category 1 (0-10): Edward Rogers (3) 39pts. Category 2 (11-17): Declan Campbell (11, Ashfield) 36/20pts. Category 3 (18+): Colm O’Hanrahan (23) 38/18pts. Best Gross: Edward Rogers (3) 36pts. Juvenile: Fionn Cunningham (27) 28pts. CSS: 72/36pts.