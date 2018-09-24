Brendan Conachy was a Dundalk FC fanatic and "very committed" to helping the club

Tributes were plentiful to the late Brendan Conachy following the lifelong Dundalk FC supporter’s passing on Wednesday last.

Many people took to Orielweb to recall memories and offer their sympathies to his family and friends, while the club put out a statement saying that they were “saddened” to hear of Brendan’s passing.

A chairman of the Oriel Travel Club during Dundalk’s prolonged spell in the doldrums, Brendan, and his brother, Michael, took on to organise bus trips for followers to away matches, to faraway places such as Ballybofey, Cobh, Galway and Limerick when the Lilywhites were in the First Division.

On one occasion, it was recalled that only seven people were present on the 52-seater bus which the Conachys organised for a visit to Galway United. But they remained determined to help the club in any way they could.

Brendan is also said to have organised fundraisers to aid the efforts of the Board chaired by the late Des Denning in the noughties.

Formerly, Brendan was a factory worker in Dunleer before taking up a position with Harp brewery in Dundalk where he became more acquainted with Pádraig McKeown, who served as a club director during Brendan’s time running the supporters’ buses.

Pádraig remembers him as “very committed” to helping the club, adding that he was a prolific contributor to the lotto, often arriving up to Oriel Park on a Monday night with a handful of sold books.

He’d arrive in just before 8pm and sit with Pádraig watching Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football before the draw got underway.

Brendan, of Ashbrook, Tom Bellew Avenue, died in the Lourdes Hospital.

His death notice on rip.ie read: “Brendan, much loved husband of the late Mary (née Berrill) and dear father of Linda, Paul and Mairead and loving partner of Evelyn. Deeply regretted by his son, daughters, grandchildren Calum, Conor, Sophie and Kylan, sons-in-law Gavin and Seán, daughter-in-law Ciara, partner, brothers Seán, Michael, and Patsy, sisters Carol, Ann, and Tina, brothers-in-law, sisters-in- law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and all Dundalk FC supporters.”

He was laid to rest on Friday after his Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s.

Fittingly, his beloved Dundalk did him proud later on the day in Cork, taking another step closer to the Airtricity League title.