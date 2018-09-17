Dundalk FC receive no further tickets for Friday's league match away to Cork City

Dundalk FC will receive no further tickets for Friday night's crunch SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture with Cork City.

The club sold out their allocation, believed to be in the low hundreds, midway through last week and requested further tickets for away supporters.

However, it appears that the Leesiders, who sit six points adrift of the Lilywhites in the title race, have turned down the league leaders' attempts at increasing their support at the Turner's Cross clash.

A statement on dundalkfc.com read: "Cork City has asked the Club to remind Dundalk supporters that anyone who has purchased tickets in the home sections of Turner’s Cross is liable to be refused entry into the stadium or asked to leave, in accordance with the stadium regulations."

The Lilywhite Lounge will be open for fans not travelling but who want to watch the game.

RTÉ are televising the affair, which kicks off at 7:15pm.

