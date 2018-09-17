Donnelly’s double earns Rock narrow Tully Cup win over Redeemer

Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup

Redeemer Celtic 1-2 Rock Celtic

Rock Celtic left Gorman Park with a 2-1 win over Dundalk rivals Redeemer Celtic in the Tully Bookmakers Challenge Cup on Sunday afternoon courtesy of two goals from striker Niall Donnelly.

The match was level, 1-1, at half-time and Donnelly scored the sole goal of the second half as Redeemer’s admirable efforts gained nothing in the form of reward.

Wojciech Gladysz put the Cox’s Demesne outfit ahead early in the match and in continually putting the Rock back four under pressure, effectively using their big front men, they could have been further ahead by the time Donnelly levelled matters.

That came just before half-time when good play on the left flank ended with the striker finding a way past Kyle Murphy.

The second half was another competitive fare as Redeemer continued to match their Premier Division opponents. And they looked the likelier to find a way through until Donnelly broke their hearts on the breakaway.

Substitute David Ward, who replaced Ed Maguire midway through the first half, set Donnelly away and he made no mistake as Rock earned a place in the last 16.

Redeemer Celtic: Kyle Murphy; Niall Kelly, Paul Gartland, Conor Brennan, Caolan Carroll; Andy McDermott, Stephan Smith, Dean McConnell, Kevin McCormack; Wojciech Gladysz, Barry Carr

Sub: Kian Newell

Rock Celtic: John Rogers; Liam McDonnell, Paddy Reilly, Shane O’Callaghan, Fearghal McDonald; Seán Hand, Ronan Doherty, Ed Maguire, Aidan Curtin; Brendan Rogers, Niall Donnelly

Subs: David Ward, Derek Delany, Mark Hanna, Daniel Kerr