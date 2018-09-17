LGFA All-Ireland JFC final

WATCH | the42.ie release emotional 'fly on the wall' feature into Louth's All-Ireland JFC final at Croke Park

LGFA All-Ireland JFC final

Caoimhín Reilly

Reporter:

Caoimhín Reilly

Email:

caoimhin.reilly@dundalkdemocrat.ie

WATCH | the42.ie release emotional 'fly on the wall' feature into Louth's All-Ireland JFC final at Croke Park

Louth players and management at Croke Park yesterday. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Louth ladies came up short in Sunday's All-Ireland JFC final at Croke Park, losing heavily to Limerick.

It was an emotional occasion for Darren Bishop's charges with the memory of their late manager, Mícheál McKeown, firmly on their minds.

And, the42.ie last night released a special 'fly on the wall' video, documenting the team pre- and post-match.