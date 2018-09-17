LGFA All-Ireland JFC final
WATCH | the42.ie release emotional 'fly on the wall' feature into Louth's All-Ireland JFC final at Croke Park
Louth players and management at Croke Park yesterday. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Louth ladies came up short in Sunday's All-Ireland JFC final at Croke Park, losing heavily to Limerick.
It was an emotional occasion for Darren Bishop's charges with the memory of their late manager, Mícheál McKeown, firmly on their minds.
And, the42.ie last night released a special 'fly on the wall' video, documenting the team pre- and post-match.
