Smith nets twice on his return as 'Mor blitz Carrick to maintain unbeaten start in NEFL Premier Division

NEFL Premier Division

Carrick Rovers 0-4 Muirhevna Mor

Muirhevna Mor maintained their unbeaten start to the NEFL Premier Division season with an impressive four-goal victory away to Carrick Rovers on Sunday.

Though drawing a blank in the opening half, Paudi Hearty’s side were dominant after the break and could have won by more with Tiarnan Mulvenna missing a penalty in between their third and fourth goals.

Martin Smith made the breakthrough for the Blues before the hour mark and from there to the finish, the outcome was in little doubt.

The former Quay Celtic man went off soon after, being replaced by the returning Billy Smith and the rangy finisher made his mark, scoring twice. Firstly he took control of the ball on the left wing and after a run, picked his spot in the far corner with the outside of his right foot.

His second saw him take possession in a similar area and though his effort wasn’t as clinical, it was still too much for the Carrick ‘keeper.

Substitute Brendan Hughes made it 4-0 before the close, as the hosts finished with 10 men.

Muirhevna Mor: Michael Cooney; Brian Begley, Jimmy Cooney, Robbie Gavaghan, Nathan Murphy; Gary Clarke, Philip Duffy, Thomas McShane, Tiarnan Mulvenna; Martin Smith, Micky O’Kane

Subs: Billy Smith, Brendan Hughes, Colin Finan