Michael O'Sullivan wins the Arkew Cup at Dundalk Golf Club

Michael O’Sullivan (16) won the Arkew Cup on Sunday with an excellent score of 68 as players found themselves having to deal with rain or the first time since May.

O’Sullivan held off the challenge of five players who finished a shot behind him after posting three-under totals of 69 with Len Mullins (16) taking second overall on countback.

The other four had to settle for category prizes with Billy Cairns (6) taking Category 1 from Conor McCaughey (6) while Patsy Arrowsmith won Category 2 after edging out Mark Browne (13) on countback.

Category Three was won by Sean McGeough (17) who shot 70, three better than Peter McCaughey (19). Barton Shield squad member Conor Curran (2) warmed up nicely for this weekend in Mount Wolseley by shooting 74 to take the gross prize.

The foundation for O’Sullivan’s victory came with five successive pars on the front nine from the fifth hole and allowed him to turn in 41 gross which was three under par nett. He picked up further shots at the 11th and 12th to go to five under but dropped a shot at the 14th.

He got it back immediately at the 15th but then dropped shots at the 16th and 17th to return to three under with one to play. However, he managed to par the 18th, where he had a shot, to return to four under and that was enough to give him overall victory by one shot.

Caolan Rafferty was part of the Irish team that finished 10th at the European Team Championships in Germany at the weekend. He shot rounds of 72 and 73 as Ireland failed to qualify for the top flight, missing out by one shot to Finland for the eighth and last spot. Ironically, Finland went on to win the championship. Ireland then beat Serbia and Iceland to reach the Flight B fingal with Rafferty and Robin Dawson teaming up as a foursomes pairing to win both their matches. Ireland, however, were beaten 3-2 by Netherlands in the play-off for ninth and tenth spot with Rafferty and Dawson beaten on the 19th.

As part of the ongoing efforts to support of Juvenile Golf, the popular Last Person Standing competition will be recommencing in August when the English Premiership season begins. Entries are now being accepted at the bar and cost €10 per person.

Sunday, July 15 - Arkew Cup – Overall: Michael O’Sullivan (16) 68, Len Mullins (16) 69/34.5. Gross: Conor Curran (2) 74. Category 1 (0-11): Billy Cairns (6) 69/36/22, Connor McCaughey (6) 69. Category 2 (12-16): Patsy Arrowsmith (16) 69/36, Mark Browne (13) 69. Category 3 (17+): Sean McGeough (17) 70, Peter McCaughey (19) 73/34.5. CSS: 72.

Wednesday, July 11 – Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Justin Haley (24) 43pts. Category 1 (0-11): Shane Hession (4) 40pts, Conor Murphy (9) 38pts. Category 2 (12-17): Patrick Gray (17) 38/20/15pts, Seamus Fallon (16) 38pts. Category 3 (18+): Dessie Corbett (22) 39/21pts, Tony Hanna (23) 39pts. Best Gross: Eoin Murphy (0) 38pts. Juvenile: Padraig Grennan (20) 36pts. CSS: 72/36pts.