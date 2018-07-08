Durnin and Campbell top-score as Westerns easily account for Cuchulainn Gaels in JFC

Anglo Printers JFC group three

Westerns 3-17 Cuchulainn Gaels 0-7

Tommy Durnin and Ciarán Campbell top-scored as Westerns cruised to a 19-point victory over Cuchulainn Gaels in Dowdallshill on Sunday.

The Louth midfielder rampaged through twice in the early minutes, rattling off 1-1, and from there Cathal O'Hanlon's men never looked back. Campbell ably assisted with seven points, with three from play.

Westerns led 3-9 to 0-3 at the break, with their two latter goals being finished off by Trevor Baylon and Conor Kerr after flowing team moves and while they relaxed their grip somewhat in the second half, to allow Gaels some respite, they added 10 points to their tally, three of which came from the boot of Baylon.

Westerns: Peter Shiels; Colin Martin, Dylan Ogle, Andrew Murray; Seán McGuinness, Stephen Boylan, Michael Martin; Tommy Durnin (1-4), Terence Sweeney; Jack Ogle, Conor Kerr (1-1), Niall Moynagh (0-2, one free); Ciarán Campbell (0-7, four frees), Trevor Baylon (1-3), Johnny Lynch

Subs: Patrick Kerley for Lynch, James Ward for Tommy Durnin, Andrew Kerr for Conor Kerr, Lorcan Donnelly for Jack Ogle, Damien Boylan for Sweeney Liam Hoey for Baylon

Cuchulainn Gaels: Brendan O'Hagan; Brendan McKeown, Martin Hayes, Peter Morgan; Seamus McCabe, John Morgan, Martin Ward; Francis O'Hagan, Micheál McCabe (0-2); Jordan Loye, Cian McDonald (0-1), Jody Keenan (0-4, frees); Eoin McDonald, Gavin Mullen, Brendan Caldwell

Subs: James Ward for Loye, Calum Fearon for Caldwell, Paddy O'Hanlon for Mullen

Referee: Ultan McElroy (Kilkerley Emmets)