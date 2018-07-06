Anglo Printers Junior Football Championship
Lannléire and Mals can earn victories in tonight's Junior Championship double header in Stabannon
Naomh Malachi's Stephen Smith. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)
Anglo Printers JFC group four: Lannléire vs St. Nicholas
Venue: Stabannon - Friday, July 6 - 7pm
Referee: Anthony Briscoe (Stabannon Parnells)
Preview: Last year’s semi-finalists, Lannléire, are expected to get their 2018 Christy Bellew Cup tilt underway with a comfortable victory on Friday evening.
St. Nicholas provide the opposition in Drogheda, but the Dunleer men should win this one convincingly.
Verdict: Lannléire
Anglo Printers JFC group four: Sean McDermott's vs Naomh Malachi
Venue: Stabannon - Friday, July 6 - 8:30pm
Referee: Brian Brady (Kilkerley Emmets)
Preview: The victor will likely take their place in the quarter-finals. Naomh Malachi have improved on last year, reaching the Kevin Mullen Shield final. They can get their championship off to a flying start here.
Sean McDermott's are always a tricky proposition and players like Tony Kelly and Patrick Osborne will lead their charge.
Verdict: Mals
