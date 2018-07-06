Lannléire and Mals can earn victories in tonight's Junior Championship double header in Stabannon

Anglo Printers JFC group four: Lannléire vs St. Nicholas

Venue: Stabannon - Friday, July 6 - 7pm

Referee: Anthony Briscoe (Stabannon Parnells)

Preview: Last year’s semi-finalists, Lannléire, are expected to get their 2018 Christy Bellew Cup tilt underway with a comfortable victory on Friday evening.

St. Nicholas provide the opposition in Drogheda, but the Dunleer men should win this one convincingly.

Verdict: Lannléire

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anglo Printers JFC group four: Sean McDermott's vs Naomh Malachi

Venue: Stabannon - Friday, July 6 - 8:30pm

Referee: Brian Brady (Kilkerley Emmets)

Preview: The victor will likely take their place in the quarter-finals. Naomh Malachi have improved on last year, reaching the Kevin Mullen Shield final. They can get their championship off to a flying start here.

Sean McDermott's are always a tricky proposition and players like Tony Kelly and Patrick Osborne will lead their charge.

Verdict: Mals