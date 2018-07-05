Two Dundalk FC stars nominated for Player of the Month award

Dundalk FC's Robbie Benson and Patrick Hoban have been nominated for June's SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month award.

Both are in contention after a strong month of performances where they helped their side to the top of the Premier Division table following three wins in three league outings.

Hoban, the league's leading goalscorer with 19, struck four times in three games, including scoring a hat-trick against Limerick at the beginning of the month. It's the first time the striker been shortlisted for the gong this season.

Meanwhile, Benson continues to enjoy a fine campaign in Dundalk's midfield - the Athlone man also netted the opener in the 4-0 triumph at Derry City.

Also in the running are Graham Burke, formerly of Shamrock Rovers and now of Preston North End, Rovers striker Dan Carr and Cork City duo, Graham Cummins and Kieran Sadlier.

Should either of the Lilywhites be crowned, it would be the third successive month to produce a Dundalk winner, following Michael Duffy's and Seán Hoare's respective triumphs in April and May

The winner will be announced next week.