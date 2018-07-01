Dundalk Golf Club’s Brendan Lawlor wins European Tour's Czech Masters title by seven shots

Dundalk Golf Club’s Brendan Lawlor won the Czech Masters by seven shots on the European Disabled Golf Association Tour over the weekend.

Lawlor, who had already won in Portugal and France earlier in the year, opened up with a two-under par 70 at Mstětice Golf Club in Prague. His first round included four birdies and an impressive hole in one at the par three eighth.

That left him five shots clear heading into the second and final round and he rolled in another four birdies on his way to a 75 which was enough to see him take the title by seven shots from Sweden’s Joakim Bjorkman.

Lawlor, who is 21, suffers from Ellis-van Crevels Syndrome, a bone growth disorder that leads to shorter limbs. He currently plays off a two handicap and is a member of Dundalk’s Senior Panel which has qualified for the Leinster quarter-finals in both the AIG Senior Cup and AIG Barton Shield.