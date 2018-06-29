Dundalk man O'Hare helps Ireland to European Championship semi-finals in Prague

Dundalk Garda Barry O'Hare has helped Ireland into the semi-finals of the European Police Force Championships in Prague this week following the culmination of the group stages.

The Boys in Green topped their group after a win and two draws and face Netherlands in tomorrow's semi-final.

Ireland's 18-man squad flew out for the eight-day camp last Sunday, ahead of their opener against Slovakia on Tuesday, a game they won, 5-2, with O’Hare lining out on the right flank.

After finishing level, 2-2, with Bulgaria, a draw was all that was required against the Czechs on Thursday, and they achieved this, tying scoreless at Slavia Prague’s former home, Stadium of Evzen Rosicky - a stadium which holds over 19,000.

The Irish face Group B runners-up Netherlands looking for a place in Sunday's final - the Dutch having come behind Germany and ahead of the UK and Finland.

Former Dundalk FC 'keeper Aaron Shanahan is also part of the squad.