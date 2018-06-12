Dundalk Schoolboys League clubs vote in favour of calendar-year seasons

Dundalk Schoolboys League clubs last night took the major decision to revert their season to calendar football. It follows the North East Football League's opting to do the same recently.

There were growing calls for the move to be made following a number of postponements around the new year due to the poor weather conditions and unavailability of pitches. Some teams were even unable to complete their campaigns in the season just past.

The decision was taken at last night's AGM at Bellew Park with the move falling in line with recommendations from the FAI’s High-Performance Director Ruud Dokter.

Further details will be announced in due course with there likely being an interim season from late August to November this year before the new calendar season gets underway in March 2019, running to October.

Details will be finalised with the club secretaries by the end of June.