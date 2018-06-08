Three Dundalk FC supporters feature in new League of Ireland book on sale from Oriel Park tonight

A new League of Ireland book by Waterford author Brian Kennedy is available for purchase at Oriel Park tonight.

The publication, "One Team One Dream. Won Friday Night", tells the stories of almost 40 supporters from different clubs, explaining the love, hate, joy and depression that goes with supporting your local League of Ireland club.

Dundalk are very well represented with no less than three different stories through the ages by three passionate Lilywhite fans. Michael Shine's "Regions To Be Cheerful" takes a look at the club during the late seventies to early eighties in a superb chapter while Sean Deloughry's "Somewhere In Europe" details the clubs recent European exploits. Finally, Steve Duffy pens a heartfelt piece about the club he loves from across the sea in the USA.

The book is a follow-up to the very successful 2011 book "Just Follow The Floodlights" and has gained a lot of interest since it's launch a fortnight ago.

Brian is bringing the book to Oriel Park this Friday and will be selling the book before and after the game for a special price of €10 (normal price €12.99).

Stock is limited so it might be worth getting sooner than later.

For more info on the book, launches and were to buy visit www.briankennedywriter.com