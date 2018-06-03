Teenager Joseph Laverty wins his first major by claiming the Irwin Lockington Salver at Dundalk Golf Club

Teenager Joseph Laverty landed the first major of his young career when he produced a superb five-under-par 67 to take the Irwin Lockington Salver in perfect conditions on Sunday.

Playing alongside seasoned veterans Edward Rogers and Clem Walshe, Laverty played some fine golf from tee to green in compiling a round that included one birdie, 13 pars, three bogeys and a double-bogey six at the short par four 14th.

His birdie came at the par three 13th and the cornerstone of his round was a run of seven consecutive pars from the fourth hole as the nine handicapper signed for 76 gross and a 67 nett.

That was enough to pip Frank Byrne (8) who almost pulled off a memorable weekend double having managed, along with his assistant Larry Soraghan, the club’s All-Ireland Fourball team to the Leinster quarter-finals on Saturday with a great 3-2 win over Headfort.

Byrne shot a four under par 68 and took second overall on countback from Austin Carroll (16). Carroll had the consolation of winning Category 2 with Nicholas McKeown (10) winning Category 1 and Patsy Arrowsmith (17) claiming Category 3. Another of the club’s young tigers, Josh Mackin (1), claimed the Gross Prize with a three-over par 75.

Alan Hurley’s good form delivered an overall victory on Wednesday last when he won the weekly Open Singles Stableford competition. Hurley, who had finished third last Sunday, shot an unbeatable 42pts off five to win by two points from James McCaul (22).

The club is delighted to announce that Ultan Herr will sponsor the Intermediate Scratch Cup and Conor Hackett of Park Café will sponsor the Minor Scratch Cup.

The juvenile summer competitions commence this Thursday, June 7. The first and tenth tees will be unavailable between 7:30am and 11am on Thursday mornings during the months of June, July and August with the exception of July open week.

Our fundraising programme for junior golf continues with the upcoming US Open with participants able to pick their own players by selecting one each from the Top 50, 50-100, 100+ in the world rankings. On the final day a special nine hole competition will be run in the afternoon. Extra televisions will be installed in the clubhouse and there will be attendance prizes on the night. The entry fee is €10 and can be paid at the Bar.

Internationally acclaimed singer John Hogan and his band will play in Dundalk Golf Club on Friday, June 15 at 9pm. Tickets are on sale from the Bar at €12.

Sunday, June 3 - Irwin Lockington Salver – Overall: Joseph Laverty (9) 67, Frank Byrne (8) 68/32. Gross: Josh Mackin (1) 75. Category 1 (0 -11): Nicholas McKeown (10) 71/36, Dillon Greene (5) 71. Category 2 (12-16): Austin Carroll (16) 68, Oliver English (13) 69/29.5. Category 3 (17-28): Patsy Arrowsmith (17) 69, Colm Coburn (19) 70/33.5. CSS: 72.

Wednesday, May 30 - Open Singles Stableford – Overall: Alan Hurley (5) 41pts. Category 1: Ciaran Johnson (7) 39pts, Aiden Prone (9) 38pts. Category 2: Andrew Coburn (11) 39pts, David Smyth (13) 38pts. Category 3: Jamie Mc Caul (22) 40pts, Declan Conlon (20) 39pts. Best Gross: Aaron Grant (-2) 33pts. CSS: 73/35pts.