Glen Emmets boost Division Two survival prospects with win over Glyde Rangers

Division Two

Glen Emmets 2-21 Glyde Rangers 3-10

Glen Emmets turned in an impressive scoring display to record a very important win over Glyde Rangers in the battle to avoid the drop from Division Two.

The game in Tullyallen saw the visitors get off to a blistering start as Dion Conlon opened the scoring with a goal just after the throw-in.

However, the Emmets didn’t panic and points from Ronan Grufferty and Andrew Mooney got them back into the game while an Ian Cusack goal saw them lead by 1-9 to 2-4 at the break. Brian Duffy added a second goal for Glyde to keep them in touch.

The Emmets continued to turn the screw after the restart and a goal from Mooney helped them ease to victory despite Gareth Moran scoring Glyde’s third goal of the night.

Glen Emmets: Conor Kelly; Evan Lynch, Tom Grimes, Keith Boylan; Evan English, Stephen Healy (0-3), Jamie Gilkes; Andrew Mooney (1-3), Seán Byrne (0-1); Kealan O’Neill (0-1), Conor Grimes (0-2), Ian Cusack (1-2); Keith Lynch (0-1), Ronan Grufferty (0-8), David Bracken

Subs: S. Kenny, J. Farnan, I. Waslsh, R. Byrne, N. Hackett

Glyde Rangers: David Brennan; Mark O’Brien, Cein Sheridan, Gerard Farrell; Alan Brennan, Paul Noone, Fiachra Sheridan; Brian Duffy (1-0), David Devaney; Dion Conlon (1-3), Conor Sheridan, Barry Brennan; Trevor O’Brien (0-1), Aaron Devlin (0-1), Gareth Moran (1-3)

Subs: Niall Sharkey, Barry Sharkey (0-1), Peter Duffy, Kevin Moran (0-1)

Referee: Jonathan Conlon (O'Connell's