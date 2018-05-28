Rock U16s win Eamonn Mulvenna Cup after defeating St. Dominic's on penalties

U16 Eamonn Mulvenna Cup final

Rock Celtic 1 St. Dominic's 1

Rock win 6-5 on penalties

St. Dominic's suffered heartache in Sunday evening's Eamonn Mulvenna Cup final after Rock Celtic claimed a 6-5 triumph on penalties.

While Rock were the pre-match favourites, having seen off league winners Quay Celtic in the semi-final, they were pushed all the way by a stubborn Doms outfit.

Despite the Blackrock side holding the lion's share of possession, the Friary side looked the more threatening and they took the lead 10 minutes before the break when a move involving Daniel Chong, Alex McGorrian and Rúairí O'Connor ended with Rory Kirk finding the top-corner.

Rock Celtic captain Declan Curtin receives the Eamonn Mulvenna Cup from Rosie McCloskey. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Patrick Murtagh almost doubled the lead in the second half after clever work by Brian Brady, but Rock put the Doms' excellent back four under pressure and they made the breakthrough with just four minutes remaining. Ben Collier the scorer, sweeping home Charlie Murdock's low cross.

Collier almost scored again a minute later, but he was denied by a magnificent last-ditch tackle by Callum Quigley.

Extra-time couldn’t separate the teams, so it went to spot-kicks, where, after Dominic's missed two with Callum Mulholland producing a stop in reply, Ben Walsh knocked home the winner to spark wild celebrations amongst the seaside convoy.

Rock Celtic celebrate their Eamonn Mulvenna Cup final win over St. Dominic's. (Pic: Ciarán Culligan)

Rock Celtic: Eoin Flanagan, Mark Durkin, Patrick Mullen, Cian Mulligan, Declan Curtin, Ben Walsh, Eddie Otesanya, Charlie Murdock, Seán Maguire, Ben Collier, Adam Gartland, Eoin Cassidy, Neil McQuillan, Azeez Opebi, Layo Odebanjo

St. Dominic's: Callum Mulholland, Conal Brady, Jack Conlon, Aaron Crawford, Conor Downey, Callum Quigley, Patrick Murtagh, Brian Brady, Alex McGorrion, Shane McMenamin, Mark McShane, Rory Kirk, Darren McDonnell, Shay Coleman, Rúairí O’Connor, Shane Cairns, Joel Dada, Daniel Chong

Referee: Eoin Quigley. Assistants: Colm McConville and Stephen Donnan