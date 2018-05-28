Late goals from Larkin and McAuley help Na Piarsaigh over Naomh Malachi

Division Three

Na Piarsaigh 2-9 Naomh Malachi 0-11

Na Piarsaigh maintained their pursuit of town rivals Young Irelands at the top of Division Three when they came out on top in a close encounter at the Rock Road on Friday evening.

The victory keeps the Rock Road side just two points behind their neighbours, but, with a game in-hand, they are very much in the mix for league honours.

In what proved to be a close encounter, Na Piarsaigh edge home thanks to two late goals from Eamonn McAuley and Mark Larkin.

Up to that stage, it looked as if the Mals might hold out for victory as points from Dylan Rooney, Padraig Moley, Collie Rooney and Donal Begley kept the pressure on Na Piarsaigh.

Na Piarsaigh: Peter Gallagher; Fearghal Mulholland, Jarlath Lyons, Stephen McGuinness; Ciaran Murphy, Joe Woods, Robbie Murphy; Gavin McGee, John Garvey; Mark Larkin, Michael Woods, Niall Franklin; Mark O’Hare, Gerard Smyth, Eamonn McAuley

Sub: Conall Shields

Naomh Malachi: Chris McCaughey; David Begley, David Rogers, Stephen Burns; Chris Smith, Stephen Smith, Ronan Greene; Pádraig Moley (0-2), Jack Kirwan; Dylan Rooney (0-3), Collie Hoey, Noel Donaldson (0-1); Donal Begley (0-2), Mark Meegan, Collie Rooney (0-2)

Subs: Kieran Murtagh, Daniel Lundy, Ronan McElroy, Liam McCann, Shane Rogers (0-1)

Referee: Patsy Connolly (St. Mochta's)