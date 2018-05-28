Young Irelands maintain Division Three title charge with win over McDermott's

Division Three

Dundalk Young Irelands 4-13 Sean McDermott's 0-4

Young Irelands continue to lead the way in Division Three after a very comfortable victory over Sean McDermott's in Dundalk on Friday with three first goals sending them on their way.

Dean Maguire got the ball rolling for the hosts as he found the net on seven minutes while Cian O’Donoghue and Mark Kilgannon followed suit before the break to help their side lead by 3-6 to 0-2.

Despite Patrick Osborne, David O’Neill and David McArdle kicking the McDermotts points, there was no let-up in the second half as Sean McLaughlin added a fourth goal to complete a comfortable win.

Dundalk Young Irelands: Ify Kwelele; Stephen Bellew Ciarán Murray, Peter McCourt; Shadam Azeez, Derek Maguire, Cian O'Naraigh (0-1); Derek Rogers (0-2), Aidan Sheekey (0-3); Dean Maguire (1-2), Dermot Mone, Peter Nixon; Cian O'Donoghue (1-0), Mark Savage (0-1), Jordan O’Donoghue (0-4)

Subs: Mark Kilgannon (1-0), Alan Minto, Seán McLaughlin (1-0), Aaron Fee, Óisín McCabe, Alan Hanks

Sean McDermott's: Stephen Carey; Kevin McGahon, Sean McMahon, Daniel Connors; Emmet Duffy, Peter Osborne, Ian Corbally; Patrick Osborne (0-2), Declan Carroll; Martin Duffy, Lorcan Myles, David O’Neill (0-1); Kevin McMahon, Tony Kelly, David McArdle (0-1)

Referee: David J. McArdle (St. Bride's)