O'Raghallaigh's close on Division Two title after win against Hunterstown

Division Two

O'Raghallaigh's 1-15 Oliver Plunkett's 2-11

O’Raghallaigh’s claimed their eighth win from eight games on Friday evening to retain their position at the top of the Division Two table.

The first half saw inconsistent play from both teams, with the sides failing to take advantage of many scoring opportunities.

However, a goal from Alan Landy for the away side saw Hunterstown leading 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time.

The second half proved to be a much more intense affair as Ryan Burns found the net for the visitors.

A goal from Olan Walsh led to the sides drawing level in the closing minutes, with Rúairí Moore clinching an impressive ninth point to claim the game for the North Roaders.

O’Raghallaigh’s: Joe Flanagan; Stephen Murphy, Ciarán Brassil, Tomas Callan; Eoin Moore, Dean Byrne, James Moonan; Alan Doyle, Robert Mulroy; Jack Carr, Barry Flanagan (0-2), Olan Walsh (1-0); Chris Smith (0-2), Ben Rogan (0-2), Rúairí Moore (0-9)

Subs: Cillian Curran, Len Murphy, Daniel Morgan, Sean Grennan, Kevin McGee, Ciaran Reilly, Matthew Moore, Tom Mullins, Conor Higgins, James Morgan

Hunterstown Rovers: Niall Carrie; Brian Matthews, Richie Taaffe, Martin Lennon (0-1); Conor Matthews, Patrick Taaffe, Robbie McNiece; Tony McKenna (0-1), Mark Brennan; Paddy Mooney, Paul Carrie, Brendan Lennon (0-1); Alan Landy (1-3), Ryan Burns (1-3), Glen Matthews (0-2)

Sub: Robbie Brennan

Referee: Colm McCullough (Naomh Fionnbarra)