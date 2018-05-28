Rooney's double helps Naomh Máirtín to away win over St. Mary's

Division One

Ardee, St. Mary's 0-15 Naomh Máirtín 3-16

Two first half goals from JP Rooney helped Naomh Máirtín get the better of St. Mary’s in Ardee on Friday evening.

In what proved to be a high-scoring affair, the visitors deservedly came out on top for a victory that sees them move into fourth place in the table.

The teams were evenly matched in terms of points scored in the first half, but Rooney’s double ensured that his side were in a strong position at the break as they went in with a 2-7 to 0-8 lead.

The home side battled to stay in touch as Dean Matthews and Ronan Carroll both ended with five points, but they were unable to produce the goal required to give themselves any real hope.

A third goal from Sam Mulroy completed the win for the visitors.

Ardee, St. Mary’s: Alan McGauley; Brendan Matthews, Philip Trainor, Conor Keenan; Liam Jackson (0-1), Eimhin Keenan, Donal McKenny; Robert Leavy (0-1), Joe Mulholland; Paudy Clarke (0-2), Dáire McConnon, Kian Moran; Ronan Carroll (0-5), Jamie Rooney (0-1), Dean Matthews (0-5)

Subs: John Bingham, Wayne Matthews, Cian Commins, David Carroll, Evan Malone

Naomh Máirtín: Craig Lynch; Eoghan Callaghan (0-2), Mick Fanning, Paul Berrill; Pádraig McDonagh, Conor Healy, Thomas Sullivan; Wayne Campbell (0-6), Gavan Mooney; Stephen Campbell (0-1), Sam Mulroy (1-5), John Clutterbuck; Brian McQuillan, JP Rooney (2-2), Conor Morgan

Subs: Jack Murphy, Jack McCarville, Conor Smyth, Mark Whelan, Adam Winters

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)