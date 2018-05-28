Division Two
'Barrs score seven goals to see off Roche in Division Two
Naomh Fionnbarra 7-15 Roche Emmets 1-18
Darren McConnon scored two goals for Naomh Fionnbarra. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Naomh Fionnbarra bounced back from two successive defeats as they hit seven goals in victory over Roche Emmets at Ballygassan.
The ‘Barrs came flying out of the blocks and scored two early goals through Máirtín Murphy and Darren McConnon. Roche hit back to level with Barry O’Hare in fine scoring form, but William Woods and Conor Osborne found the net at the other end to give their side a comfortable lead.
McConnon added his second major to give the ‘Barrs a 5-5 to 0-13 lead at the break, with O’Hare bringing his tally to eight for the half.
The second period saw Woods and Jack Kearney bring the goal-tally to seven and seal victory with Dan O’Connell pulling back a late consolation for Roche.
Naomh Fionnbarra: Allan Matthews; Bryan Sharkey, Hugh McGrane, Martin O'Neill; Josh Crosbie, Óisín McGee (0-1), Pádraig Butterly; Darren McConnon (2-0), Nicholas Butterly; Hugh Osborne (0-1), Conor Osborne (1-1), Máirtín Murphy (1-0); Eoghan Osborne, William Woods (2-7), Jack Butterly (0-4)
Subs: Michael McArdle (0-1), Jack Kearney (1-0), Nicholas Butterly
Roche Emmets: Seán O’Hare; Andrew Carroll, Harry O’Connell, Liam Rice; Conor Carthy (0-1), Liam Carthy, Shane Byrne (0-1); Dan O’Connell (1-4), Niall McArdle; David O’Connell, Patrick Quigley (0-1), Evin Quigley; Eugene Murray, Barry O’Hare (0-10), Liam Dawe
Subs: Owen O’Hare (0-1), Tom Quigley, Liam Lindsay
Referee: Paul Finnegan (St. Patrick’s)
