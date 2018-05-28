Gers claim priceless Division One win over O'Mahony's

Division One

Geraldines 0-13 Sean O'Mahony's 0-12

Geraldines picked up a huge two points in the battle to avoid relegation when they edged home against Sean O’Mahony’s.

A late point from Shaun Callan proved to be the difference between the teams in the end, but credit also goes to Josh Arrowsmith and Michael Rogers who both kicked five points over the hour.

It didn’t start too well for the Gers as O’Mahony’s, inspired by the form of Stephen Kilcoyne and Ben McLaughlin, raced into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead.

However, the hosts got into their stride in the third quarter and with Killian Dempsey adding to the scores for Rogers and Arrowsmith, they were back on terms at six points apiece by half-time.

The scoreboard moved on to 10 points apiece and although the home side were reduced to 14 players, the game remained in the balance. However, as the game entered the closing stages, it was the Gers who made the decisive move when Rogers

kicked two points before Callan stretched the lead to three. That proved to be the winning score despite the O’Mahony’s scoring the final two points of the game.

Geraldines: Darrin Kearney; James Corrigan, Jack Traynor, Paul Clarke; Killian Dempsey (0-1), James Craven, Gareth Neacy; Paddy Hoey, Matt Corcoran; Kevin Pepper, Glen Trainor, Shaun Callan (0-2); Conor Rafferty, Michael Rogers (0-5), Josh Arrowsmith (0-5)

Subs: Robbie Lynch, Seán Thornton, Stephen Reidy, Pádraig Cunningham, Ronan Greene

Sean O’Mahony’s: Kevin Brennan; Kurt Murphy, Ronan Byrne, Mickey Clarke; Colin Finan, David Redmond, Kyle Carroll (0-2); Shane Brennan, Conor Martin; Niall McLaughlin, Stephen Fisher, Conor Finnegan; Liam Dullaghan, Stephen Kilcoyne (0-7), Ben McLaughlin (0-3)

Subs: Johnny Connolly, Seán Matthews

Referee: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers)