'Junior' scores a hat-trick as Naps hit Tones for 5-16

Division Three

Wolfe Tones 0-3 Na Piarsaigh 5-16

Na Piarsaigh were rampant and notched up a big score win against Wolfe Tones to maintain their push for Division Three honours.

The game started well for Na Piarsaigh with two quick-fire points from Alan McCartney. This was followed by points from Mark O'Hare and Mark Larkin.

Gerard Smyth replaced the injured Stephen Arrowsmith and within no time made a big impact with scoring his first goal as the first half ended with a scoreline of 1-7 to no score.

Na Piarsaigh started the second half in the same vein as the first with the first point of the second half scored by Michael Woods, followed by a second goal by Smyth. The scoring kept coming with another goal from Smyth, giving him his hat-trick.

A further goal from Mark Larkin, along with points from Gavin McGee, John Garvey, Robert Murphy and Ciaran Murphy completed the victory. A positive day was capped by the return of David Boyle from injury.

Wolfe Tones: C. Eustace (0-1); R. Owens, G. Fanning, A. Gartland; D. Haggins, M. Lugoye, A. Fanning; P. Fanning, M. Healy (0-1); J. McCormack, N. Smith, D. Weldon; G. Mohapi (0-1), B. Kelly, C. Cudden, J. Duffy

Subs: R. Owens, S. Mathews

Na Piarsaigh: Damien McCrink; Feargal Mulholland, Conall Shields, Shane Roddy; Ciarán Murphy (0-2), Joe Woods (0-1), Robbie Murphy (0-1); Gavin McGee (0-2), John Garvey; Mark Larkin (1-1), Michael Woods (1-2), Mark O’Hare (0-1); Niall Franklin, Stephen Arrowsmith, Alan McCartney (0-5)

Subs: Gerard Smyth (3-1), Peter Gallagher, Eamonn McAuley, David Boyle

Referee: Tommy McEnteggart (O’Ragh’s)