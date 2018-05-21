Quigley and Conlon lead O'Connell's to comfortable win over Glen Emmets

Division Two

O'Connell's 3-15 Glen Emmets 0-11

O’Connell’s made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season against Glen Emmets in The Grove on Sunday afternoon.

The home side raced into a four-point lead with scores from Robert Quigley, Dean Stanfield, Emmet Byrne and Seán Cairns.

Conor Grimes got the visitors’ first point before two goals from Niall Conlon helped his side lead 2-9 to 0-3 at the break.

Quigley added a third goal early in the second half to put the game beyond doubt as the O’Connells claimed victory.

All four of O'Connells' wins this year have come at home, however, despite their rise into the promotion play-off places, their away form will be something that they will be eager to improve in the rounds to come.

O’Connell’s: Stuart Reynolds; Liam Kiernan, Conor Byrne, Jason Carroll; Jackie Agnew, Paul McKeever, Salem Rifaie; Seán Cairns (0-1), Dean Stanfield (0-1); Dean Corrigan, Stuart Osborne, Emmet Byrne (0-1); Robert Quigley (1-8), Sean Connolly, Niall Conlon (2-3)

Subs: Conor McGill, John McLoughlin, Conor Kiernan, Stefan O’Hanrahan (0-1), Michéal Cairns, Cillian Brannigan

Glen Emmets: Conor Kelly; Evan English, Andrew Mooney (0-1), Tom Grimes; Sam Kenny, Stephen Healy, Keith Boylan; Mark Garvey, Robbie Byrne; Kealan O’Neill, Conor Grimes (0-7), Ian Cusack; Davy Bracken, James Butler, Keith Lynch

Subs: Seán Byrne (0-1), Isaac Walsh (0-1), Ronan Grufferty (0-1), Jamie Farnan, Niall Hackett

Referee: Paul Kneel (Kilkerley Emmets)