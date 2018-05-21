O'Raghallaigh's retain unbeaten status after fighting off gallant Roche challenge

Division Two

Roche Emmets 2-15 O'Raghallaigh's 2-18

O’Raghallaigh’s have the only unblemished record in Division Two, but only after coming from behind to defeat Roche Emmets in Rathfull on Sunday afternoon.

The Faughart side appeared to be on their way to a very important win when they led by five points at the break. However, O’Raghallaigh’s came storming back in the second as goals from Rúairí Moore and Barry Flanagan saw them make it seven from seven.

Roche began in confident mood and Barry O’Hare struck 1-5 to put his side in command, while David O’Connell added a goal to put Niall Callan’s men 2-8 to 0-9 ahead at the interval, and on course for only their second win of the league campaign.

However, O’Raghallaigh’s responded well to the challenge and prevailed thanks to a surging second half display.

Roche Emmets: Seán O’Hare; Andrew Carroll, Harry O’Connell, Liam Rice; Conor Carthy (0-1), Liam Carthy, Shane Byrne; Dan O’Connell (0-1), David Quigley; David O’Connell (1-0), Niall McArdle, Evin Quigley; Cathal Byrne, Barry O’Hare (1-5), Liam Dawe (0-1)

Subs: James Tiffney, Eugene Murray

O’Raghallaigh’s: Joe Flanagan; Len Murphy, James Moonan, Tomas Callan; Eoin Moore (0-3), Stephen Murphy, Seán Grennan; Alan Doyle (0-1), Robert Mulroy; Chris Smith (0-1), Barry Flanagan (1-5), Danny Morgan (0-1); Olan Walsh, Ruairi Moore (1-5), Cillian Curran

Subs: Ciarán Brassil, Ben Rogan (0-2), Jack Carr

Referee: Paul Burke (Glen Emmets)