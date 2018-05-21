Pat's get back on track in Division One with comfortable win over Gers

Division One

St. Patrick's 1-15 Geraldines 0-6

St. Patrick’s picked up an important victory to move into a more comfortable mid-table position after seeing off the challenge of the Geraldines at Lordship on Sunday.

The visitors arrived with a spring in their step after recording their first win of the campaign against Dundalk Gaels, but they failed to reach those standards on this occasion.

By contrast, the Pat’s were able to raise their game after losing to Naomh Máirtín during the week and in the end they deservedly claimed only their second win of the league season.

It was the Gers who got off the mark with an early point that wasn’t cancelled out until Danny O’Connor found the target on 19 minutes. However, that was the start of a blitz of scores for the Pat’s, including a Cathal Grogan goal as the hosts went in leading by 1-4 to 0-2 at half-time.

Goalkeeper Sáan Connor and corner-back Aaron Rogers were among the scorers as the Pat’s strengthened their grip on proceedings with four early points.

The Gers were unable to offer any real resistance and points from O’Connor and Aidan McCann ensured they finished comfortable winners.

The result moves the Pat’s on to seven points in the table, while the Geraldines remain in trouble as they are bottom on three points.

St. Patrick’s: Seán Connor (0-2); Aaron Rogers (0-1), Darren O’Hanlon, Daniel Rice; Conor Grogan (0-1), Dessie Finnegan, Eoghan Lafferty; Paddy Keenan (0-2), Thomas McCann; Evan White (0-1), Danny O’Connor (0-4), Leonard Grey; Seán McGeough, Cathal Grogan (1-0), Aidan McCann (0-4)

Subs: Ray Finnegan, Gavin Gregory, Ross Murphy, Cormac Barry

Geraldines: Darrin Kearney; Sean Watters, Robbie Lynch, Jack Traynor; Dan Corcoran, James Craven, James Corrigan; Paddy Hoey, Matt Corcoran; Kevin Pepper (0-1), Gareth Neacy (0-1), Shaun Callan; Ronan Greene, Michael Rogers (0-4), Shane Rogers

Subs: Paul Clarke, Shane Thornton, Andy Lynch

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Naomh Máirtín)