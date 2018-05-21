Dreadnots hit Gaels for 20 in high-scoring clash in Clogherhead

Division One

Dreadnots 0-20 Dundalk Gaels 0-13

Dreadnots kept pressure on the Blues ahead of their clash on Saturday evening in Drogheda with a convincing win over the Dundalk Gaels in Clogherhead.

James Califf brought his shooting boots for a first half display which saw him score six points, while Pepe Smith, Cathal Lynch, Carl Monaghan and Anthony Williams also added scores.

Cian McEvoy’s point on the stroke of half-time saw the Dreadnots go in 0-11 to 0-6 at the break with Éanna McArdle’s the pick of the Gaels attackers.

Smith added his second after the break before a controversial point from Cathal Lynch in the sixth minute saw the Gaels goalkeeper, Joe O’Donoghue, sent to the line.

The Dundalk men hit back with the next two scores before Liam Shevlin scored two points from play in the 15th minute.

Smith stamped his authority on the second half with the next four scores for the Dreadnots, including three great points from play.

McArdle brought his tally to nine for the game, while Emmet Masterson added three for the Gaels.

Peter Kirwan scored the Dreadnots’ last point in the 30th minute to round off a good day for the Seasiders.

Dreadnots: Chris Mulroy; Derek Shevlin, Dermot Campbell, Barry Faulkner; Aaron Scullion, Pádraig Rath, David O’Brien; Cian McEvoy (0-1), James Califf (0-6); Pat Lynch, Pepe Smith (0-6), Liam Shevlin (0-2); Cathal Lynch (0-2), Carl Monaghan (0-1), Anthony Williams (0-1)

Subs: Peter Kirwan (0-1), Fergal McGuigan, Darragh Shevlin, Ronan Califf, Brian Gargan

Dundalk Gaels: Joe O’Donoghue; Óisín Murray, Jamie Faulkner, Conor Morgan; David McComish, Barry Watters, Seán Murray; James Stewart, Niall Hearty; Jason Clarke, Éanna McArdle (0-9), Eamonn Kenny; Emmet Masterson (0-3), Gerard McSorley (0-1), Chris Sweeney

Referee: Desmond McDonald (St. Nicholas)