Blues make it seven wins on the trot with win over O'Mahony's on Point Road

Division One

Sean O'Mahony's 0-7 Newtown Blues 1-17

Newtown Blues put in a powerful second-half display to win their seventh league match on the trot against Sean O'Mahony's on Sunday.

Ross Nally top-scored for the victors, with 0-8, while Conor Moore scored the match's only goal in the first half as the Blues went to the break with an eight-point lead; 1-11 to 0-6.

O'Mahony's had Stephen Kilcoyne in fine form before the interval with all but two of their efforts coming from the boot of their sharp-shooter. However, a single point from Ben McLaughlin was all the hosts could manage in the second period as the Drogheda men raced clear.

Half-forwards Jamie Kelly and Ciarán Downey struck three points apiece, while Louth captain Andy McDonnell weighed in with a brace in helping Ronan Phillips' charges to a comprehensive 13-point triumph.

O'Mahony's now have three wins from their seven matches as the Blues sit as the only top-flight side still with a 100% record.

Sean O'Mahony's: Kevin Brennan; David Redmond, Ronan Byrne, Chris O'Neill; Kyle Carroll, Kurt Murphy, Seán Murphy; Shane Brennan, Conor Martin; Colin Finan, Stephen Fisher, Niall McLaughlin; Stephen Kilcoyne (0-4), Ben McLaughlin (0-2), Liam Dullaghan (0-1)

Subs: Conor McGailey, Shane Kerrigan, Benny Traynor

Newtown Blues: Dean Martin; Paul Kellegher, Aidan O'Brien, Cormac Reynolds; Alan Connor, John Connolly, Fergal Donohoe; Andy McDonnell (0-2), Emmet Carolan; Lorcan McQuillan, Jamie Kelly (0-3), Ciarán Downey (0-3); Colm Judge, Ross Nally (0-8), Conor Moore (1-0)

Subs: Niall Costello, Jamie Doherty, Brian Kermode (0-1), Thomas Costello, Chris Reid, James Moore

Referee: Noel Hand (Hunterstown Rovers)