Dundalk FC appoint Graham Byrne's replacement as fitness coach

Dundalk FC have appointed Eoin Clarkin as the club's new strength and conditioning coach.

He replaces the recently departed Graham Byrne in the role.

From Dublin, his previous roles have included working with Kilmacud Crokes GAA team and with UCD.

Speaking to the club's website, Clarkin said: “I have been working in the League of Ireland for the last couple of years as a strength and conditioning coach with (the) UCD first team down to the academy.

“I’ve just completed my master's degree in Performance Science with Setanta College and I have also spent time working in the GAA with Kilmacud Crokes.

“I have completed my UEFA B licence a couple of years ago and spent some time coaching football in a technical and tactical role, so I have seen it from both the physical side and sports science side as well as being down at pitch level – I feel this has given me a great insight into the game."