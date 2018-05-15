O'Connell's maintain 100% home record in Division Two against St. Fechin's

Division Two

O'Connell's 1-18 St. Fechin's 0-11

Robert Quigley struck 0-10 as O'Connell's recorded their third straight league victory at the Grove against St. Fechin's on Tuesday night.

Paul Gallagher's side led 0-9 to seven at the interval, however, a powerful second-half showing saw them rattle in a further 1-9 with Emmet Byrne scoring the major.

The opening-half saw the winners open-up a four-point gap by the first-quarter mark with Quigley, Dean Corrigan and Stuart Osborne raising white flags. Brian Devlin and Ronan Holcroft offered a response for the Hoops.

Quigley and Holcroft were locked in a shoot-out before the break as the second-half promised to be a close encounter. How wrong this assumption was though as O'Connell's stretched the gap to nine with points from Conlon and Quigley along with Byrne's goal.

From there, the encounter was a formality with O'Connell's moving themselves onto six-points in the standings.

O’Connell's: Stuart Reynolds; James Clerkin, Conor Byrne, Jason Carroll; Jackie Agnew (0-1), Paul McKeever, Salem Rifaie; Seán Cairns, Dean Stanfield (0-1); Dean Corrigan (0-1), Stuart Osborne (0-1), Emmet Byrne (1-0); Robert Quigley (0-10), Seán Connolly, Niall Conlon (0-4)

Subs: Conor McGille, Conor Kiernan

St. Fechin's: Niall McDonnell; Colm O’Neill, Niall McCabe, Paul Dillon; Conor Haughney, Tom Burke, Matthew Flanagan (0-1); Brian Devlin (0-3), Donal Ryan; Harry Haughney, Niall Devlin (0-1), Carl McDonnell; Niall Carolan, Jamie King (0-1), Ronan Holcroft (0-5)

Subs: Alex Smith, Niall Carolan, Gerry Campbell, Kevin McCabe, Fergal McNally

Referee: David Fedigan (Hunterstown Rovers)