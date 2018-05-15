Hunterstown make it six wins on the trot in Division Two by beating Joes

Division Two

Hunterstown Rovers 1-14 St. Joseph's 1-4

Hunterstown Rovers continue to sit prettily at the summit of Division Two following their 10-point triumph over St. Joseph's on Tuesday night.

Ryan Burns, just two days after being sent-off for Louth against Carlow, converted five frees in Rovers' win as St. Joseph's fell to a fourth loss in five matches.

Only two-points separated the sides at the break as the hosts retired nursing a 0-5 to three lead. Although had Burns' late shot been an inch closer, instead of cannoning the post, the Reds could have been a lot more comfortable.

Glen Matthews, David Finn and Burns extended Hunterstown's lead into the breeze after half-time.

The Joes' challenge was ended towards the end of the third-quarter when Conall Smyth was issued with a second yellow card and a run of 1-4 to no-reply, the goal coming from Matthews, saw the gap stretched to a double-digit.

In fairness, the Dromiskin/Darver men battled and Craig Doherty claimed some reward for their efforts with a goal. However, it was too little too late as far as the contest was concerned.

Hunterstown Rovers: Niall Carrie; Brian Matthews, Richard Taaffe, Paddy Mooney; David Finn (0-1), Patrick Taaffe, Eddie Burke; Tony McKenna, Ryan Ward; Conor Matthews, Brendan Lennon (0-1), Alan Landy (0-2); Paul Carrie (0-2), Ryan Burns (0-5), Glen Matthews (1-1), Mark Brennan (0-2)

St. Joseph's: Shane Barron; David Kieran, Shane McQuillan, Stefan Pots; Conor Neary, Killian Staunton, Craig Doherty (1-1); Adam O’Connor, Peter Brennan; Thomas Smyth, Alan Lynch, Jack Mulligan; Alan Quigley (0-2), Óisín McGuinness (0-1), Conall Smyth

Subs: Aidan Kieran, Philip Brennan, Jack McNamee

Referee: Thomas Brennan (Westerns)