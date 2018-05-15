Kilcoyne's goal proves key as O'Mahony's record narrow victory over Cooley

Division One

Sean O'Mahony's 1-11 Cooley Kickhams 1-10

Sean O'Mahony's ended a run of three defeats on the trot on Tuesday night, defeating Cooley Kickhams by the minimum on the Point Road.

Paul McLaughlin's charges led 0-7 to 0-4 at the break, however, Kickhams had the better of the second-half scoring, helped by a goal from Gerry Malone, and went close to repeating last year's victory at the Quay venue.

Stephen Kilcoyne top-scored for the winners, shooting 1-5, as he combined with Ben McLaughlin, himself a scorer of three-points, to lethal effect. The ever-reliable Conor Finnegan also chipped in with a brace.

For Cooley, Michael Rafferty was their two-goal hero in Saturday's comeback victory over Geraldines. The winger again distinguished himself, this time scoring four-points, while Louth panellist Fearghal Malone found the target twice from centre-field.

O'Mahony's, however, prevailed to move onto six-points and jump two places to sixth in the table. Kickhams remain one-place above the relegation play-off spot, in 10th.

Sean O'Mahony's: Kevin Brennan; David Redmond, Ronan Byrne, Chris O'Neill; Kurt Murphy, Colin Finan, Kyle Carroll; Shane Brennan, Conor Martin; Conor Finnegan (0-2), Stephen Fisher, Barry Mackin (0-1); Stephen Kilcoyne (1-5), Ben McLaughlin (0-3), Liam Dullaghan

Subs: Seán Matthews, Niall McLaughlin

Cooley Kickhams: Neil Gallagher; Dean McGreehan, Richard Brennan, Patrick Hanlon; Conor McGuinness, Darren Marks (0-1), Gerry Malone (1-2); Peter Thornton, Fearghal Malone (0-2); Michael Kane, Michael Carron, Michael Rafferty (0-4); Shane Marks, James O'Reilly (0-1), Aoghain McGuinness

Subs: Jake McShane, Ciarán Sheelan, Conor Kenny, Keith White

Referee: Stephen Johnston (Glen Emmets)